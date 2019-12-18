Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rodney Lynn Hill to Trent Stogsdill.
Frank Johnson to Lindsay A. Bair.
Marvin W. Stepp to Roger Dale Stepp.
Felonies
Jimmy Wayne Sequichie - escaping from department of corrections.
Ibrahim Husain Alyami - unlawful use of a driver’s license, speeding 1-10 mph over, and failure to maintain security.
Civils
Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Eujeanna Teague - petition for judgment.
Keegan Adler Thomas Lytch v. In re the name change - name change.
Marriages
Brett Maxwell Powell, 27, Tahlequah, and Alyssa Carlene Adamson, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., MVC, North 525 Steely Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:21 p.m., MVA, Choctaw Street and Cherokee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:35 p.m., MVA, State Highway 82 and West 710 Road.
Dec. 18
Tahlequah FD: 2:23 a.m., CO test, 116 W. Morgan St.
Death Notices
JACKSON, Lawford “Luke”, 76, Park Hill, Public Works field director. Died Dec. 15. Funeral services, Dec. 20, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at White Oak Cemetery. Visitation, Dec. 19, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
DUFFIELD, Alton Ray, 87, Tahlequah, oil field rough neck. Died Dec. 12. Memorial services, Dec. 20, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery in Moody, OK.
