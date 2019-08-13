Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenda Kaye Beavers to Laura J. Thompson.
Michelle K. Fruitt to Matthew Aaron Pitts.
Nicholas Lane Guinn to Christina McCarter.
Bobbie Jean Snow to Helen Irene Hall.
Bryan K. Arnall to Dennis Vead.
Tyler Shockley to Ethan Henley.
Gary Ham to Brent Childs.
Misdemeanors
Jesse D. Everly - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and public intoxication.
Jay R. Thompson - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Lisa Diane Bell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Dalton W. Davis - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license and no seat belt.
Ely J. Dillard - driving while impaired.
Nathan Alan Harvey - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Juan Camacho-Hernandez - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, open container of alcohol and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Colton Casey Hawkins - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Katrina Denise Coulson - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jennifer Q. Willard - driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating ATV on highway.
Kelen Heath Stopp - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
CK Restoration, LLC v. Teri L. Riggs and Aldre Lewis Riggs - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Shendoah Vance and Haley Mendez - entry and detainer.
Kathleen Stafford v. Ron Lobata and YCO Alliance - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Rosalena O'Field v. William Deon Snail.
Helen Vaughn v. Vicki Cole.
Divorces
Marjorie Jolynn Rameres v. Pedro Hernandez Rameres.
Marriages
Zachary Ryan Adams, 28, Fort Gibson, and Angela Jane Falter, Fort Gibson.
Ray Dwayne Richmond, 82, Peggs, and Carolyn Sue Davidson, 76, Peggs.
Fire Runs
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 4:33 p.m., missing person, Grandview Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:01 p.m., MVA, Allen Road and Grand Avenue.
Death Notices
DRYWATER, Bernie, 98, Tahlequah, nurse aid. Died Aug. 10. Funeral services, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.