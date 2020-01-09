Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Marlow to Pedro Javier Varela.
Malinda Bernard to Robert E. Carson.
William L. Berry to Gary R. Davis.
Dojaro, LLC to Blaner Enterprises, LLC.
Tinsley Properties and Investments, Inc to Jerry J. Rivera.
Landon Cramer to Falleen Botts.
Misdemeanors
Kayley Lynn Terapin - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Robert Atchley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Angela Kaye Miller v. William Aaron Miller.
Tori Erin Mouse v. Dakota Duane Soldier.
Marriages
Tony Dan Huff, 75, Oilton, and Paula Douglas Roberts, 69, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Jan. 8
Tahlequah FD: 3:28 p.m., gas leak, 1205 Harris Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.