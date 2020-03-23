Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jacob Holt to Valerie Reese.
David McFarlin to Amber L. Arrue.
Denyce Rae Dunham-Finch to Aillene Grace Klinger.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Hughes.
Felonies
Jessie Cole Markcum - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
James M. Deerinwater - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Amanda Taylor United States of America Ex Re, and Department of Justice - foreclosure.
Divorces
Cynthia Renee Cordell v. Trae Allen Cordell.
Fire Runs
March 19
Tahlequah FD: 1:11 p.m., smoke alarm, 21312 S. Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:19 p.m., EMS assist, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
March 20
Lowrey FD: 12:26 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
March 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:38 p.m., vehicle fire, 200 Monroe St.
