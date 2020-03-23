Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jacob Holt to Valerie Reese.

David McFarlin to Amber L. Arrue.

Denyce Rae Dunham-Finch to Aillene Grace Klinger.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Hughes.

Felonies

Jessie Cole Markcum - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.

Misdemeanors

James M. Deerinwater - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Amanda Taylor United States of America Ex Re, and Department of Justice - foreclosure.

Divorces

Cynthia Renee Cordell v. Trae Allen Cordell.

Fire Runs

March 19

Tahlequah FD: 1:11 p.m., smoke alarm, 21312 S. Keeler Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 2:19 p.m., EMS assist, 1200 N. Cedar Ave.

March 20

Lowrey FD: 12:26 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.

March 22

Tahlequah FD: 3:38 p.m., vehicle fire, 200 Monroe St.

