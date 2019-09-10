Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Pentecostal Church of God to Faith Chapel Church.
Jarred Rider to George Anderson Brown.
Joshua Bliss to Stacy L. Leeds.
Regina Christie to Joseph M. Eddington Revocable Intervivos Trust.
Joseph Rainwater to Andrew Langham.
Margaret Stevens to Wendaline Freemole.
Larry D. Henley to Bob Robertson.
Shelley C. Cooper to Brian Miggletto.
Mid America Mortgage, Inc to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Felonies
Dustin William Decker - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Terrence Lee Linvick - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no security verification.
Jared Keys - burglary - third degree, false declaration of ownership in pawn and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors
Chase Carl Flud - driving while impaired.
Kody Wayne Fields - knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dillon Gage Coon - possession of marijuana and failure to stop at stop sign.Abilene Lou Lawhead - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Amy Breann Caughman - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Billy Joe Everett - public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wesley Jay Proctor - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Roger Allen Bower - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Bank of America v. Sabrina Deann Cooper - breach of contract.
Consumer Loans Asset Fund v. Christi Anderson - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Regional Finance v. Teresa Davis - petition for judgment.
Regional Finance v. Mark E. Duncan - petition for judgment.
Carol Greenhaw v. Canaan Duty - entry and detainer.
Livestock Nutrition Center v. Nick Mabray and Mabray Cattle Company, LLC - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Megan Norman v. Jerry Blake Dray.
Valerie Coble v. Jeremy Ray Adair.
Savannah Faith Ford v. Wayne Skinner.
Marriages
Randy Lee Ward, 35, Tahlequah, and Diedra Rochell Greer, 35, Fort Gibson.
Garrett Michael Denniston, 20, Tahlequah, and Raven Nickole Crisp, 20, Tahlequah.
Cody Allan Keys Jr, 35, Tahlequah, and Kristian Paige Carnes, 24, Tahlequah.
Gerold Orrin Gates, 60, Pryor, and Jennifer Louann Shala, 46, Pryor.
Fire Runs
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 4:19 p.m., structure fire/electrical, 927 N. Grand Ave.
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 4:29 p.m., structure fire, 1206 S. Ross St.
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 5:24 p.m., box spring fire, Old Curtis Gas Station, South Muskogee Avenue.
Sept. 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:46 a.m., structure fire, 129 Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:41 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:36 a.m., fire alarm, 309 Parker St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:10 a.m., fire alarm, Tahlequah Transfer Station.
