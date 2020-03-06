Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donald Scott Benson to Ryan D. Carlton.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc to Basil B. Vanschuyver.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Claude Gower.
Misdemeanors
John Alfred Johnson - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Billy Holcomb Jr. - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Christine Crager - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Ivia M. Napier - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Donna P. Samp - indebtedness.
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Ben Eli Peace - negligence.
Small Claims
Hardison Hardison, David Hardison and Clear Creek Plumbing v. Billy Moore and Michelle Moore - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kelly Denise Jack v. Pete Loyd Jack.
Mina Louise Hopkins, R.H., H.H. v. Zirl A. Hoplins III.
Divorces
Sunny Rae Mouse v. Tommy Doyle Smith Jr.
Sherri Lynn Taylor v. David Aaron Taylor.
Traffic Reports
Wade Lewis Ritchie - failure to stop are red light.
Monty Allen Kirk - no driver’s license.
Troy Keith Hardbarger - no driver’s license.
Corey Williams McCarty - speeding 15 mph over.
Jarrett Kade Meredith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jose Antonio - failure to yield from a private driver and no driver’s license.
Cheryl Earnestine Moody - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashley Noel Steele - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Barron De Earl Hicks Jr. - no security verification.
Megan Lynn Lingbeck - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darion Lavon Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nicholas Wayne Earnest - no seat belt.
Lauren Elizabeth Barricks - no seat belt.
McKenna Alexis Covey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Monica Denise Connelly - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Preston Dale Creason - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bethany Susan Parris - failure to stop at stop sign, no seat belt, and no security verification.
John Loal Rozell - left of center in no passing zone.
Jo Ann Tidwell - material improperly placed on vehicle windows, no seat belt, no security verification, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Wayne Jones - taxes due state and no security verification.
Justin Leroy Webb - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jetiva Eman Shannon - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Lawrence O. Kahbeah Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany Rachelle Dallis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brae Everett Perry - no seat belt.
Jodie Carl Jackson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lauren Rachell Hammons - speeding 15 mph over.
Kevin Levi Earnest - failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Daniela Lozano - no driver’s license.
Rodney Keith Carey - no seat belt.
Leslie Ryan Green - no seat belt.
Sandra Gayle Sullateskee - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jonathan Jack Mathis - no seat belt.
Johnny Luke Kelley - no seat belt.
Wade Lewis Ritchie - no seat belt.
Jacob Christian Hannah - no seat belt.
Tate Wayne Miller - no seat belt.
Alisha Michelle Caro - no seat belt.
Melissa Shell Mayfield - no seat belt.
Angelina Marie Dayton - no seat belt.
Waunette Irene Sweetin - no seat belt.
Sally Elizabeth Wilder - no seat belt.
Misty Lynn Schuch - no seat belt.
Hannah Haworth - no seat belt.
Jacob Daniel Christie - no seat belt.
Devin Leigh Harris - no seat belt.
Bailey Lane Golden - no seat belt.
James Blake Corn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sunny Chirita Sweet - no seat belt.
Jonathan Jack Mathis - no security verification.
Austin M. Wood - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kirsha Lynn Wright - no seat belt.
Terry George Brewster - no seat belt.
Alyssa Marieah Faith Prater - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ricky Lee Marston Jr. - no seat belt, no driver’s license, and no child restraint.
Cole Amon Burson - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Raven Renee Grigsby - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandi Allison Calhoon - no seat belt.
Nathan Andrew Calhoon - no seat belt.
Laken Ann Gossett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tony Linn Carstensen - no seat belt.
Francisco Hernandez - no seat belt.
Donita Ann Stewart - no seat belt.
Demi Jayde Hooper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Francisco Hernandez - driving under revocation.
Charissa Diane Grundy - no seat belt.
Cherokee G. Crittenden - left of center in no passing zone.
Stephen James Lowe - no seat belt, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Daniel Lee Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Codie Rae Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jacob Austin Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ashley Maria Franziska Fuller - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Ricky Carl Stafford - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
March 5
Lowrey FD: 2:15 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82A.
Lowrey FD: 6:38 p.m., outside fire, East 563 Road.
March 6
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., stock trailer fire, 2218 Golf Course Road.
