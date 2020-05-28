Court Report
Warranty Deeds
JTSB Investments, LLC to Sean M. Crawford.
Tullis Development, LLC to Athena Chatzigiannidis.
Delbert L. Woodward to Taylor Brooke Howell.
Alvie Joe Robinson to Laura W. Fruechting.
Felonies
Robert L. Holloway Jr. - possession of firearm after felony conviction and obstructing an officer.
Kevin Lee Young - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Jimmy Joe Matlock - feloniously pointing firearm, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated, and failure to signal on turning.
Misdemeanors
Amy Lynn Nunez - illegal dumping of trash along public roadway.
Yosef Yitzchak Dechter - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Deanna Lee Slover-Birdtail - dumping trash on public/private property.
Civils
Billy Hunt v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Kyle Sprague v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Billy L. Williams v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
James McGinley v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Nick Sinni v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Julie A. Eaton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
World Finance v. Brook Long - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Roberta Studie - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Kim Greigtardiff - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Paula D. Laney v. Terry A. Littlefield.
Darren Kent Swim, Michael Swim, and Marjorie Swim v. Mark Alan Swim.
Claire Marie Compton v. Jacob Keith Benham.
Cynthia I. Clinton v. Duvall Lynn Joey.
Divorces
James Kevin Davis v. Kathryn Davis.
Wyatt L. Hackworth v. Haley R. Hackworth.
Brenda Smith v. Richard Smith.
Neppi Baca v. Jeffrey Louis Baca.
Marriages
Samuel Arthur Smith Jr., 44, Sallisaw, and Bonita Ann Fox, 47, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
May 27
Tahlequah FD: 5:09 p.m., MVA, 2464 S. Muskogee Ave.
May 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 a.m., EMS assist, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:48 a.m., EMS assist, 310 Earl St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
