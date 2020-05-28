Court Report

Warranty Deeds

JTSB Investments, LLC to Sean M. Crawford.

Tullis Development, LLC to Athena Chatzigiannidis.

Delbert L. Woodward to Taylor Brooke Howell.

Alvie Joe Robinson to Laura W. Fruechting.

Felonies

Robert L. Holloway Jr. - possession of firearm after felony conviction and obstructing an officer.

Kevin Lee Young - possession of firearm after felony conviction.

Jimmy Joe Matlock - feloniously pointing firearm, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated, and failure to signal on turning.

Misdemeanors

Amy Lynn Nunez - illegal dumping of trash along public roadway.

Yosef Yitzchak Dechter - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Deanna Lee Slover-Birdtail - dumping trash on public/private property.

Civils

Billy Hunt v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Kyle Sprague v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Billy L. Williams v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

James McGinley v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Nick Sinni v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Julie A. Eaton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

World Finance v. Brook Long - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Roberta Studie - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Kim Greigtardiff - petition for judgment.

Protective Order

Paula D. Laney v. Terry A. Littlefield.

Darren Kent Swim, Michael Swim, and Marjorie Swim v. Mark Alan Swim.

Claire Marie Compton v. Jacob Keith Benham.

Cynthia I. Clinton v. Duvall Lynn Joey.

Divorces

James Kevin Davis v. Kathryn Davis.

Wyatt L. Hackworth v. Haley R. Hackworth.

Brenda Smith v. Richard Smith.

Neppi Baca v. Jeffrey Louis Baca.

Marriages

Samuel Arthur Smith Jr., 44, Sallisaw, and Bonita Ann Fox, 47, Hulbert.

Fire Runs

May 27

Tahlequah FD: 5:09 p.m., MVA, 2464 S. Muskogee Ave.

May 28

Tahlequah FD: 7:49 a.m., EMS assist, 1286 W. Fourth St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:48 a.m., EMS assist, 310 Earl St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tags

Recommended for you