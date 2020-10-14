Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man in the Cookson area early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Brad Baker, a dispatcher received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at a home in the Cookson area. Deputies who had arrived at the scene reportedly had no details about the call.
“We had someone call and then basically hang up,” said Baker. “So it’s kind of an unknown problem.”
When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered a man wielding a spear-type weapon. The deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon but he refused. One deputy then deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective.
The man then charged toward the deputy, who pulled out his handgun and fired at the subject. The suspect was struck in the upper torso area and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Baker said the man’s mother was inside the house, but the incident occurred outside.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to help with the investigation. No names have been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.