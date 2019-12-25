A dispensary employee admitted to selling on his own, but denied any involvement in a recent burglary.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford followed up on a dispensary he responded to when it was burglarized on Dec. 17.
Three men who were arrested and booked for second-degree burglary claimed the employee knew who they were and even gave them permission to go into the business.
Gifford asked the employee if he knew the suspects and he said he met two of them a few days prior to the incident.
"I asked him how they knew exactly where to go once inside the building and he said, 'I don't know, wait, I showed them pictures of some of the stuff inside. That must be how they knew,'" Gifford said in the report. "I asked him if he had any involvement with the burglary and he said no."
When deputies and the employee had checked the business to see if anything was missing, the employee didn't notice anything wrong until he checked the refrigerator. He said there had been a marijuana starter kit worth about $5,000, and it was gone.
Gifford and Deputy Pete Broderick looked at the surveillance footage and could see a group of men "shoulder" the front door and enter the business. Moments later, the men walked out and took off running out of the video frame.
One of the suspects told deputies the three men only made it to the doorway inside the building when they got scared and left.
Gifford asked the employee how it was possible for the men to have taken the starter kit bag out of the refrigerator if they never made it to that specific area.
"He said he must have misplaced it somewhere else, and he went to go look for it. He later returned with the bag and said that he forgot it in the bathroom," Gifford said.
Broderick said he and Gifford found that to be strange, since the employee said the bag had to be refrigerated. The man maintained that he forgot the marijuana kit after he had it out earlier.
During questioning, the employee said he was aware the circumstances looked bad, but the business was "going to make him a lot of money eventually."
Gifford asked the employee why everything pointed to him possibly being involved.
"He replied, 'I swear I had nothing to do with it. I had the bag out of the fridge because I have been taking some out here and there and selling it because my boss hasn't been paying me,'" Gifford said in the report.
The employee said he sold capsules and honey sticks, but didn't know the exact product list of what he sold.
The business owners said they would like to file an embezzlement report since the employee didn't have permission to sell anything.
