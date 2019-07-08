By Keri Thornton
Two men were arrested after drinking and doing "doughnuts" with their vehicle in the Northeastern State University Fitness Center parking lot.
On July 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was patrolling the intersection of North Lewis and North Oak Avenue where he saw a purple Hyundai Elantra sitting in the Fitness Center parking lot approximately at 3:38 a.m. As he was driving toward the vehicle, the driver took off and refused to stop. They finally came to a complete stop near Ross Hall, and the driver and passenger quickly swapped places.
Gray could smell alcohol coming from the two men in the vehicle and could see several empty beer cans on the floorboard. Joe Fields, who was originally driving, said he did not know what officers were talking about when asked why he and Eyan McCarter had swapped seats.
McCarter, 20, and Fields, 21, were unsteady on their feet and admitted to drinking two hours before being pulled over. Gray said he did not perform sobriety tests on both men due to their being uncooperative.
Both men were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where McCarter took a breathalyzer test. The first test resulted in a .13 and the second was a .12. He was booked with actual physical control and transportation of an open container.
Fields was booked for DUI, transportation of an open container, driving under suspension and attempting to elude. The Hyundai had significant damage to the right rear tire and front rear fender.
