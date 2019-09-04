A man who admitted to shooting up bath salts was arrested after he tried to break into a house.
On Aug. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 19225 W. Pettit Bay Road on a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch said the man was trying get inside while two elderly women locked themselves in the bathroom.
While en route to Pettit Bay Road, Robison and Deputy Austin Cluck drove up to a group of people. They told him a man who matched the description of the intruder had tried to break into another house, but their dog chased him into the woods. The group was standing next to two backpacks and a small tool box.
Robison pulled up to the house and found a man hiding behind a dog house. The suspect complied with deputies' orders and was detained. Robison said Raymond Allen Henkel Jr. was acting paranoid and insisted someone was chasing him. Robison said the man would not sit still and answer their questions. Based on their training, deputies believed Henkel was on some kind of narcotic.
They drove him to the area where the backpacks were and found his wallet inside one of them. There were also three used needles and a smoking device that had burnt residue on it.
“The residue smelled of burnt marijuana and Raymond admitted to shooting 'something, maybe bath salts' two hours prior to contact with him,” said Robison.
Junior was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
