A man threatened a deputy for arresting his girlfriend after she stole from Dollar General.
On Aug. 24, Deputies Kim Novak and Ryan Robison were dispatched to a burglary at Dollar General on 20777 Highway 51. They noticed Jessica Monk walking on the highway. At the store, they spoke to managers, who said Monk, Cassie Lee and a third woman had shoplifted. Lee said the other woman took off in her Pontiac Vibe, but she wouldn't say where she went. Later that day, Novak pulled into Arrowhead Resort and saw the Pontiac Vibe, which was registered to Lee, parked at a campsite. He approached Misty Gilbreth and told her she was under arrest for shoplifting. As he was placing her under arrest, her boyfriend grabbed Novak's wrist. The deputy drew his weapon and told the the man to step away, then switched to his Taser. The man began to threaten Novak and told him he was going to kill him. Witnesses stepped in and told the man to go back to his campsite.
Gilbreth was transported to the detention center and booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Her boyfriend left the resort when Grand River Dam Authority Police arrived. Novak said he will file a warrant for the man's arrest.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to the detention center on a report of a woman causing problems Aug. 25. When Berry arrived, Jessica Isbell was lying face-down on the floor in handcuffs. Jail supervisor Halie Horton said the woman had just been released from custody and escorted to the lobby, where she started yelling about her money and medication. Horton told her she would have to come in during the week to get her money, but she could get her the medication. Isbell tried to push through the door to re-enter the jail and scratched Horton's arm. Berry was notified the medication Isbell wanted wasn't in a prescription bottle so she couldn't have it, anyway. She was escorted back to the jail and booked for assault and battery on a police officer.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 11929 N. Webster Road on a report of a protection order violation Aug. 20. He met with Tammy Medlock, who said the man who keeps violating the order was making threatening and harassing phone calls. She also said he will drive by her residence at all hours of the day and sneak onto her property.
On Aug. 26, Deputy Austin Cluck met with Janice Riggs about a vehicle theft. She was staying at her daughter's house the night before, and the next day, she noticed her Pontiac Grand Prix was missing. She said the key was broken off in the ignition and the chip to the car was inside the vehicle.
Michael Sanders reported his mailbox was smashed apart on Aug. 25. Deputy Robinson took the report at 122628 S. Black Valley Road.
