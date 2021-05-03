Two people were seen on video surveillance damaging a display case inside the NSU library.
On April 20, Northeastern State Police University Police officers were dispatched to the John Vaughan Library on a report of a damaged display case. Security camera footage showed the case was damaged by a former NSU employee and a relative. Arrest warrants have been requested for both suspects.
Officers responded to a domestic assault April 25 wherein two non-students were staying in a room in the residence hall. The suspect left before officers arrived, and the victim declined prosecution.
On April 19, officers responded to four reports of "fire trouble" at the optometry building, Leoser Complex, the University Center, and John Vaughan Library. There was a report of a suspicious person at the NSU Event Center, a report of suspicious circumstances at the library, and a fire alarm at the Leoser Complex.
Throughout the day on April 20, there were three reports of "fire trouble" at the library, optometry building, and Leoser Complex. Officers responded to a suspicious person at the baseball fields, and suspicious circumstances at Courtside Apartments. There was one report of a fire alarm at Seminary Suites.
On April 21, there were two reports of fire trouble at Cobb Hall and the Leoser Complex, and one report of a theft at the Fitness Center.
Officers responded to Bagley Hall April 22 to assist a motorist with keys. There were six reports of fire trouble throughout campus and one report of suspicious circumstances at the library.
There were four reports of fire trouble reported April 23, agency assist on Crafton Street, and a welfare check in the Leoser Complex. On April 24, officers responded to four reports of fire trouble on campus.
