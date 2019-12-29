Two people were arrested after officers responded to reports of a man covered in blood.
On Dec. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner responded to the call at Woodhaven Apartments. When he arrived, Sgt. Jason Girdner was outside talking with Joseph Sanders, who had blood on him.
Girdner said the man had a strong odor of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence. Sanders didn't have injuries that could explain why he was bloody, and he said someone in one of the apartments tried to assault a woman so he took matters into his own hands.
Officers Chase Reed and Robert Jones tried contacting whomever was in the apartment several times, but no one answered. Girdner noticed the door to the next apartment over was partially open and checked to see if anyone inside was injured.
"I noticed that there was a fairly large puddle of blood just inside the doorway of the apartment," Girdner said in the report. "I also noticed a man who appeared to be unharmed lying in the living room floor, asleep."
Officers entered the apartment and checked for others who may have been in the residence. Girdner reached the back bedroom and found a man who was bleeding heavily from his forehead.
The injured man appeared to be intoxicated and was hesitant to tell officers what happened.
He said he was assaulted by either Sanders or the man who was asleep because he refused to pay their rent for the apartment.
Sanders told several different stories as to why the man was injured, but admitted that he pushed the victim when he "came up on me." The suspect was arrested for assault and battery and public intoxication.
After approximately 40 minutes of trying to get ahold of someone from the first apartment, Elisha Vann finally opened the door and stepped outside.
Girdner said the woman seemed nervous and told him no one else was in the apartment.
"I told her we just wanted to make sure that there was no one injured inside her apartment and due to her not answering her door for a long period of time, it seemed suspicious," Girdner said.
Jones then noticed there was blood on the door frame to Vann's apartment. Officers entered the apartment and told anyone who may have been inside to come out.
A man stepped out of the back bedroom and was told to sit down as Jones and Girdner cleared the rest of the apartment.
Girdner asked the woman why she refused to cooperate with their investigation, and she said she thought they would hurt the man inside her apartment.
Vann was arrested for obstruction. She and Sanders were both taken to the Tahlequah Police Department.
