Two men crashed into three vehicles as the pair tried to run from officers.
On Feb. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Steve Arnall was on patrol in the Lowe's parking lot when he saw Cody Ray Medlin-Stickelmeyer leave the store in a hurry. A car approached the man, and he placed boxes inside and got into the passenger side.
As the driver, Michael Lee Roy Warren, took off, Arnall ordered him to stop, but he refused.
"I then spoke with an employee of Lowe's and asked him if the male subject stole the property, and he advised that he believes he did," Arnall said in the police report.
Warren cut through the drive-thru of Carl's Jr. and got onto South Muskogee Avenue, refusing to stop for traffic lights and reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
"I continued, and as I reached the area of Crestwood [Drive] and South Muskogee [Avenue], I could see white smoke bellowing from the black suspect car and then debris scatter as it struck three cars that were stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 82," Arnall said.
As he approached the scene, both Warren and Stickelmeyer bailed out and took off running toward a housing addition in the area. Arnall quickly checked on the occupants of the three vehicles, and began to chase the suspects on foot. Stickelmeyer was caught and arrested not far from the crash site. Warren ran toward Garden Walk apartments and was caught three miles from the crash site.
Warren was charged with eluding, resisting arrest, altering license plate, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, failure to stop at red light, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of property damaged accident. Stickelmeyer was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer and resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Detention Center and booked.
