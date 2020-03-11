A warrant was filed for the arrest of a man who crashed his vehicle while intoxicated.
On March 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb responded to Bluff Avenue for the crash. Officers and the Tahlequah Fire Department were on the scene and helping get the driver out of the wreckage. Lt. Dexter Scott said the driver appeared intoxicated and paramedics helped walk him to Cobb. The man said he wasn't driving the vehicle and his friend was, but added he didn't know her last name or where she went. Cobb said he could smell an odor of alcohol and asked the driver if he had been drinking. The man said he only had "half a Smirnoff." Because the driver couldn't stand on his own, Cobb determined he couldn't perform an adequate field sobriety test. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted for injuries sustained in the crash. Cobb told the man he would file a warrant for his arrest for charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to wear seatbelt.
Sarah Drueppel was arrested after she refused to perform a series of field sobriety tests March 10. Office Thomas Donnell located a vehicle that matched the description of an alleged drunken driver near the old McDonald's. Drueppel crossed the center line three times before the officer pulled her over in the Taco Bell parking lot. The driver said she had not been drinking prior to the stop, and became argumentative with Donnell when he asked her to exit the vehicle. She got out and continued to argue with the officer after he explained the tests. Drueppel told him he was going to arrest her anyway, and she had never seen those tests before. She was arrested for suspension of driving under the influence when she refused to perform another part of the test.
Kyra Smallen was arrested for trespassing from Chino's Tire Shop on March 5. Officer Kyle Reed made contact with the suspect when he was notified she was banned from the property, and arrested in June for trespassing there. Smallen pulled away from the officer as he tried to arrest her and told him he would plant her DNA wherever he wanted. She was taken to jail and booked for trespassing after being forbidden and resisting arrest.
On March 7, on North Grand Avenue, Officer Jacob Robertson stopped a man who matched the description of a suspect from a theft earlier that evening. Tyler Farris denied being near Buffalo Wild Wings at that time, but did have a warrant. The man was arrested and Robertson asked him if there was anything illegal on his person. Farris said he just had a container of marijuana in his pocket and didn't have a medical marijuana card.
