An area man was injured in a vehicle crash after he drove through stop sticks in Sallisaw.
On Feb. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on East Downing Street. The driver, Weylin Thompson, took off after the officer activated his lights and sirens. The man ran several red lights and stop signs and made his way back onto East Downing Street, and headed toward Stilwell. Dispatch advised officers the driver was suicidal and intoxicated. Gray continued to chase Thompson through Stilwell and into Sallisaw. Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office deployed stop sticks at the intersection of State Highway 59 and Military Road. Thompson ran over the sticks and immediately lost control of the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol charged Thompson with DUI and eluding. He was transported by EMS to Sallisaw hospital for his injuries, and was taken to jail after he was cleared.
A woman from San Diego was arrested after officers were alerted to her driving while drunk Feb. 29. Officer Justin Leatherwood was advised by dispatch of an intoxicated driver at Casey's General Store on East Downing Street. The caller then said Christa Handy left the store in a black convertible with a California tag. Leatherwood located the vehicle and pulled the driver over in the Armstrong Bank parking lot. Handy had a strong odor of alcohol and said she had been drinking at Dewain's Place, but was sober. After a series of field sobriety tests, Handy was arrested and booked for left of center and aggravated DUI.
On Feb. 27, Officer Reed was on Nalley Road when he noticed a vehicle with a missing side mirror. Reed pulled the vehicle over and did a warrant check on Gregory Miller and Crystal Hiatt. The pair came back with confirmation of warrants and were arrested. During a search of the vehicle, Reed found a glass pipe with white residue in a back pack. At the detention center, jail officers found a bag of methamphetamine in the backpack.
On Feb. 29, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to The Grill in regard to an intoxicated man barking at customers. Edward Sawney was sitting at a booth and reeked of alcohol. He was arrested for public intoxication.
