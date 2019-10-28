A man spit and threw an object at a woman's vehicle after he became angry about where she was parked.
Angel Eligio said she was parked at Start on Oct. 17 and was waiting for her children when a man told her she was blocking the driveway. When she was stopped at a red light, the same man spit on her vehicle. She drove away, and when she got to First Street, the man got out of his SUV and threw an object at Eligio's vehicle. She said her son tried to take a photo of the tag number, but it was unreadable.
On Oct. 23, Lt. Steve Arnall was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a man driving in a reckless manner and speeding. He pulled the man over and had him give his driver's license and insurance. The officer could smell alcohol coming from the driver and had him exit the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test. Arnall said the man performed the tests poorly, so he took him to the police department. He was given a breath-alcohol test and blew a 0.04 and 0.03. Arnall issued him two citations and took him to a convenience store.
Jalisa Flute was arrested by officers after she had been warned several times that she wasn't allowed at an apartment. On Oct. 24, Officer Kyle Reed responded to a call of a fight in progress at Royal Oaks and met with a tenant. She said there was no fight, but Flute was inside the apartment. She was taken to the detention center and booked for trespassing after being forbidden.
On Oct. 23, Edward Sawney was arrested after he was intoxicated at city hall for the second day. He told officers he had been drinking and he didn't have a place to stay.
