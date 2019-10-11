A Tahlequah man was arrested after an auto store chose to press charges for destruction.
On Sept. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was on patrol on East Downing Street when he noticed a truck spinning its tires and turning doughnuts in the parking lot of the store. He asked the driver, Kane Mackall, why he was doing that, and Mackall said it was a "bad day." Jordan called a representative of the store and told Marsha Cariker what happened. She said the store has been having trouble with people hanging out and leaving trash in the parking lot. She said the store was going to press charges, and Mackall was taken to city jail.
On Sept. 30, Jordan saw two men behind Hensley's Auto Sales a little after midnight. When he pulled into the parking lot, the men began walking away. When he caught up to them, he noticed Spencer Hastings had something in his mouth. It turned out to be a small blue plastic bag wrapped in a piece of paper. Jordan told the man to spit it out and arrested him. Hastings said there was methamphetamine in the bag, and he was taken to the detention center.
On Oct. 9, Lt. Vick was dispatched to My Place BBQ on a report of a woman passed out in the parking lot. The caller said the woman woke up and left the parking lot. Vick searched the area and found Shaney Keys walking at apartments on 200 Monroe St. She was very intoxicated and was handcuffed when she told Vick she had marijuana in her bra. He told her to leave it and they would get it at the jail.
Jason Kinsey said he awoke Oct. 5 to his dogs barking and went outside to investigate. He saw a "tall, thin man" in his back yard, whom he chased out of the yard. He gave Officer Jordan a description of the man and said he was on West Downing. Dispatch said the suspect was at EZ Mart and officers found him in the parking lot. Lance Chitty said someone had been chasing him and he wasn't in Kinsey's yard. He later admitted he was in the yard and was taking a short cut. He was arrested for trespassing and taken to city jail.
On Oct. 5, Officer Matthew Frits was called to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter. Asset Protection associate Misty Dick said she watched Uriah Cookson spray himself with body spray and put the item back on the shelf. The suspect and a woman went to sporting goods, where he swapped price tags on fishing lure. They scanned the cheaper items and left the store. Cookson didn't provide his identification. The man had a warrant out of Cherokee County and he was taken to the detention center.
On Oct. 3, Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Northside Court for a suspicious vehicle in a vacant lot. The caller said people had been parking there and would walk to a trailer park. Officers parked nearby until the vehicle left because of drug activity in the area. Leatherwood saw three people come from the trailer park and get into the vehicle. They then parked at a different location and abandoned the vehicle. The officer caught up to Cruzton Carey, who came from the same direction. Dispatch said the man had an outstanding warrant and he was handcuffed. He told Leatherwood he had marijuana in his sock, and he was taken to the detention center for booking.
On Oct. 8, Lt. Brandon Vick was called to Blackhawk Liquor on a report of an intoxicated man trying to leave in a vehicle. Ricky Christie was asking people to start his car for him and said he was trying to go home. Vick knew the man was too intoxicated to drive and arrested him for public intoxication.
