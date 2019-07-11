A Broken Arrow woman was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a car.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates stopped at Love's County Store and was flagged down by a group of people pointing to a car at the gas pump. He could see a woman passed out in the driver's seat and the keys were on the passenger seat. Stacy Rotert said she had been floating on the river that day and was taking a nap so she could drive to Tulsa. Cates asked her if she had been drinking on the river, and she said yes. He gave her a field sobriety and breathalyzer test and blew a .08. Rotert was arrested and booked for DUI and actual physical control.
On July 7, Officer Justin Leatherwood arrested Ricky Degase after he ran from officers. Leatherwood was conducting a traffic stop because Degase did not have proper display lights on his bike when he fled to a house. Officers caught up to him and found scales and 54 plastic bags that contained a crystal-like substance. He was booked in for possession with intent to distribute and resisting arrest.
Michael Lyster was arrested after he cursed out officers. On July 5, Officer Steven Smith approached a man and a woman standing by a dumpster behind Club Effx. The man barked out epithets at Smith and told him he had no right to talk to him. Officers could see that Lyster was intoxicated and arrested him.
When Officer Cates was looking for a man involved with a stolen purse incident, he found a syringe and drugs. On July 7, Cates was speaking with two men on 630 S. Water Ave, where he noticed a pair of jeans and a rolled-up shirt on the ground. As he looked for a wallet in the jean, he found the syringe and a baggie of a crystal-like substance. Neither of the men claimed responsibility.
Maleek Greenlee was arrested on July 7 for trespassing at Tahlequah Motor Lodge. Raj Gandhi told officers the man was banned from the property the day before for harassing customers. He was found walking near Reasor's and was taken to the detention center.
On July 8, Kang Chen said someone hit her vehicle at the Church of Christ parking lot. Pictures were taken of the damage and a report was filed with Officer Robert Jones.
Lt. Dexter Scott arrested Corey Christie after he was found passed out on Echota Street on July 8. He was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Christie said he had a couple of drinks and was booked for public intoxication.
Officers were called to Taco Bell on July 9 on a report of a man causing a disturbance. Sgt. Bryan Qualls found Trenton Grass inside the restaurant and had him step outside to conduct a horizontal gaze test. Grass displayed six out of six clues for impairment and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer William Robertson cited a woman for petit larceny after Assist Protection personnel saw her conceal $115.55 worth of stolen items in Walmart on July 6.
