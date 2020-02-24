A man and a woman were arrested after they refused to stop taking items from a dumpster.
On Feb. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol on South Street when he noticed a flashlight shining from a dumpster. As he pulled closer, he could see items being thrown onto the ground. A man and a woman looked out at Leatherwood, then ducked back into the dumpster. Lance Chitty and Tiffany Sharp were told to climb out and they complied. Chitty had already been in contact with Leatherwood earlier that night and was told to stop digging items from a dumpster. They were told to clean up items on the ground, and argued they weren't stealing. Leatherwood said after the two cleaned up the mess, Chitty got back into the dumpster while Sharp continued to gather more items. The officer told them they would be arrested if they didn't leave the area. Sharp argued that Leatherwood made that up and that he couldn't arrest them. She said they were not stealing, but gathering items for needy people. Chitty and Sharp were taken to jail and booked for vagrancy.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol on East Downing Street Feb. 22 when he noticed a truck with defective equipment. He pulled over the vehicle and made contact with the driver, John Alfred Johnson. The man handed Qualls his Oklahoma driver's license, but couldn't find a current copy of his insurance. Qualls ran the information he had and discovered the vehicle's tag expired February 2019. The officer issued Johnson a citation for taxes due and no insurance, and advised dispatch to send a wrecker to the area. Johnson exited the truck, and Qualls asked if there was anything he needed to get out of the vehicle. He said he needed his cell phone, and when the officer opened the driver's side door to retrieve it, he saw a dark-colored bent spoon in plain view. Qualls saw the spoon had white residue on it, and began to search the truck. He found a syringe on the floorboard and a baggie of methamphetamine nearby. Johnson said he didn't know about the items and was taken to jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 22, Officer Leatherwood was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a red car traveling with the passenger door open. When he turned around, he could see a passenger hanging out of the door. The car pulled into Taco Bell and the officer quickly followed. When Leatherwood approached the car, the passenger got back inside and closed the door. The officer said the back passenger was heaving as if he were about to throw up, and he allowed the other passengers to get out of the car. The vehicle had a strong odor of alcohol inside, and the driver, Mykala Rich, said she had a glass of wine. Leatherwood had Rich step out to administer the field sobriety tests. Leatherwood determined the driver was too impaired to operate the vehicle and arrested her. Rich said hadn't had anything to drink 20 minutes prior to the stop. She was taken to the detention center and booked for driving under the influence.
Stephen Stamper was taken to jail after he was caught stealing light bulbs from Walmart Feb. 21. Asset Protection employee David Callison said he observed Stamper open a package of vehicle light bulbs and conceal them in his pocket. The man exited the store a short time later and was escorted back to the APA office. Callison said this was the second time Stamper was caught shoplifting in the store.
Officer Brian Jordan responded to 1300 N. Cedar Ave on a report of a 911 hangup call Feb. 22. He approached Eric Wofford, who was standing outside an apartment, smoking a cigarette. A woman opened the door to the apartment, and when Jordan asked her if she was the one who called, she nodded that yes, she did. Jordan asked her what was going on and she said Wofford wouldn't come inside. The man became agitated and started yelling at the woman. During that time, Jordan detained an intoxicated Wofford for safety reasons. The man pulled away from the officer and walked toward the patrol car. He told Jordan to take him to jail, and he was booked for public intoxication.
