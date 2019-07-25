A man and a woman were arrested after they purchased a pizza for delivery using a stolen credit card.
On July 24, William Baine lost his credit card at Dollar General, then received an alert on his phone that a purchase had been made at Domino's Pizza. Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell spoke to the store employees, who said the purchase was for a delivery to 805 W. Choctaw St. He met with Kenneth McBroom and Cassandra Lee at the location, and they said a man bought them a pizza after he saw them trying to pay for items with a food stamp card. Donnell said the two gave him a vague description of the man, but Domino's employees said the two were the ones who made the purchase. They were taken to the detention center for possession of stolen property and fraud with a credit card.
Tiffany Sharp was arrested July 24 for threatening to cut a man's throat. Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to 609 S. College Ave to the report of a breaking and entering. Larry Doba said he was asleep on the floor when Sharp stepped on him. She purportedly said he was a "dead man" after he told her to leave. She was located by police and said the homeowner gave her permission to be there. She was taken to the county detention center.
On July 21, Officer Donnell was dispatched to Casey's General store to a report of two drunken people. As officers were arresting Stephen Koch for public intoxication, Breanna Frizzell became belligerent and tried to interfere with the investigation. She was also arrested.
Eric Long was arrested after officers saw him walking on Shawnee Street, apparently drunk. On July 23, Officer Chase Reed said Long smelled of alcohol and was unsteady while he walked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.