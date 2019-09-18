A couple were arrested after they were found trespassing in an Oklahoma Department of Transportation field.
On Sept. 17, Police Lt. Dexter Scott and Officers Michael Cates and Justin Leatherwood responded to a report of a man who needed help when they noticed a light coming from inside a fenced-in ODOT facility. Cates found the couple near a metal pipe and ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. He could see Daryn Laconsello holding a black object that turned out to be a large knife. An ODOT employee said the building was broken into last week and wanted to press charges. The pair claimed people were chasing them. Cates said no one else was in the field. Laconsello was taken to the detention center and booked. The woman, Summer Mclemore, gave officers a false name and was charged with trespassing and false impersonation.
On Sept. 16, Lt. Scott and officers Michael Gray and Cates saw Samuel Crow and Veronica Robertson inside a vacant house and then on the porch. While searching the house for others, Scott found a light bulb that had been turned into a smoking device. Crow said he made the device, and when he opened his wallet, Gray noticed a bag of methamphetamine inside. Robertson said she didn't have anything illegal in her purse, but when she handed Scott her wallet, he found a bag with residue. They told officers a man named Ralph said they could stay at the house since it was condemned. They were taken to the detention center and booked.
On Sept. 15, Officer Robbie Bacon and Sgt. Shawn Presley arrested a man who refused to give his name. Bacon said he was called to 1108 N. Jones Ave on the report of an intoxicated man walking around the house. Presley had Arnold Olson in handcuffs by the time Bacon arrived. When they got to the detention center, Olson became belligerent and walked toward a detention officer. Jail staff said they are not able to book an arrestee until they have his or her information. Eventually, officers were notified of Olson's name and he was booked for public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
On Sept. 17, Lt. Scott was dispatched to Georgetown Apartments on the report of an intoxicated man knocking on doors. Scott found a drunk Bosephus Wing in the parking lot. Wing said he was looking for a family member and he wasn't sure where the person lived. Scott said the man couldn't answer simple questions and he had a strong odor of alcohol. Wing was arrested and while being taken to the city jail, he admitting to drinking 15 beers.
Lt. Scott was dispatched to the area of 1200 Trimble Ave. for an intoxicated man standing in the road and yelling. When the officer arrived, he saw Trenton Grass had thrown a chair off the balcony of an apartment complex. The man smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking. Grass was arrested and taken to the city jail for public intoxication.
Officer Kyle Reed was called to Walmart for a man who tried to make a fraudulent return Sept. 14. Asset Protection officers said the man placed items in the cart that he had a receipt for. He took items he had not paid for to customer service and tried to get a refund. The man received a $84.57 gift card for the returned items. He was stopped by officers and given a citation.
Danielle Bell was arrested after she tried to steal $304.87 worth of items from Walmart. On Sept. 14, Officer Bacon met with AP officers, who said Bell took several items. She put the items in a tote and in a diaper bag. She was taken booked for trespassing, petit larceny and a warrant.
