A man got himself arrested when he caused a disturbance while officers were investigating an separate incident.
On March 22, Tahlequah Police officers were called to West Downing Street on a report of a suspicious person who was trying to steal a motorcycle. Officer Thomas Donnell made contact with an individual who said he left his friend's house and was walking to Love’s Country Store. While officers were talking to that man, Donnell said Taylor Hawkins was causing a disturbance outside an apartment. The man said he called police, but dispatch said they didn’t receive a call from Hawkins. Donnell said the man was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He told Hawkins he was going to be arrested for public intoxication and tried to get him to leave. Hawkins continued to yell and was arrested.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to the area of First Street and College Avenue in regard to an intoxicated man on March 23. The officer arrived in the area and found Randy Tran stumbling on the sidewalk. McNiel said the man had a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred. The officer went to put handcuffs on Tran, and he tried to pull away, but was taken to the ground. Tran was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
Kyra Smallen was arrested for trespassing at Chino’s Tire Shop on March 23.
