A Tahlequah man was reportedly harassing store customers while drinking a beer.
On Oct. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was called to Walmart on a report of a man who was harassing customers and drinking beer inside the store. Gray could tell Trenton Grass was drunk. They went outside, where Gray found a full can of beer in his back pocket. The officer put Grass in handcuffs and he head-butted the wall of the building. Grass was taken to city jail, where he became aggressive, and officers had to step in to get him in jail clothes.
Officer Justin Leatherwood responded to a theft report in the 1300 block of North Vinita Avenue on Oct. 6. The reporting party said the suspect, Justin White, was walking. The officer found the man and told him to stop. He didn't listen and Leatherwood told him to put his belongings on his patrol unit. The officer tried to put White in handcuffs, but he resisted and was taken to the ground. Other officers arrived and assisted Leatherwood in handcuffing the suspect. White admitted to drinking and had a large liquor bottle on him. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication and resisting. The reporting party was too intoxicated for officers to take a statement.
On Oct. 9, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to McDonald's on a report of a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car. When he got there, Donnell saw Joshua Justice in the vehicle and had to wake him up. The man was confused and disoriented and put the vehicle into "drive." Donnell told him to put the vehicle in "park" and had him get out. Justice smelled of alcohol and failed a sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to the detention center for DUI and actual physical control.
On Oct. 11, Officer Donnell was called to Walmart on a report of a man who was intoxicated and harassing customers. When he arrived, the officer found a passed-out Bryan Fields. The intoxicated man needed assistance to stand up and was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Allen James was arrested after he caused a disturbance at Larry's Tire on Downing. On Oct. 10, Officer Matthew Frits was called to the business and found James stumbling as he was walking away. He smelled of alcohol and was unable to respond to the officer's commands. James was taken to city jail and booked.
On Oct. 13, Thomas Gay found a bag of methamphetamine lying in front of the Municipal Building on Water Avenue. He contacted police and an officer submitted the bag for destruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.