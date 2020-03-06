A local man was arrested after he caught officer's attention during a traffic stop and drugs were found.
On March 4, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Walmart when he noticed a car with a defective brake light. He pulled the vehicle over and could see the occupants moving around as if they were trying to hide something. The driver said he, Aaron Sweeney, and the other passenger were going to Walmart to add money to his phone, and Scott found that odd, since it was after midnight. While the officer went to his patrol unit to run the occupant's information, he could see the two passengers kept handing each other things. Scott called for Sgt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 partner, Ivo, to assist. All subjects were clear of warrants and the driver was written a citation for the defective light, but Ivo alerted on the vehicle, and everyone was told to exit the car. Scott patted down Sweeney and found a pipe and methamphetamine on him. The driver and other passenger were free to leave while Sweeney was taken to jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Sgt. Qualls was on patrol in the area of South Water Avenue and East Chickasaw Street when he noticed a man and woman walking in the middle of the road instead of on the sidewalk. Marissa Adair and the man gave the officer their Cherokee Nation IDs, and the man was free to leave after Qualls determined he didn't have warrants. However, Adair was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Cherokee County. Qualls asked if she had anything illegal on her, and she admitted she had a pipe, marijuana, and "dope." She retrieved some meth from her bra, and Qualls found the pipe and weed in her jacket. Adair was taken to jail and booked for the warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Robert Jones stopped a driver for speeding in Chili's parking lot on March 3. The officer asked the driver for her license, insurance, and registration. While the driver was getting her information, Jones could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. He asked the driver if she had any in the car, and she denied it. Jones wrote the driver a warning for the speeding and a citation for not having proof of insurance. The officer asked if he could search her vehicle, and she said he could. He found a container with 5 grams of marijuana and a glass bong. The driver was issued additional citations for the drugs and paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.