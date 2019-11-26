A local man was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a ditch while he was intoxicated.
On Nov. 26, Officer Justin Leatherwood went to West Seneca and spoke to Timothy Justice. The man said he was visiting a house and when he left, he drove off the road. Justice was allegedly unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He was booked for public intoxication.
Officer Robbie Bacon was sent to Walmart on a report of shoplifting Nov. 25. Dispatch told him the suspect was walking in the parking lot near Your Eye Shop. Crystal Liedtke was stopped by the officer, and Asset Protection employee David Callison said he saw her conceal items in her purse. He said the woman took a box of pens and met up with a man in one of the aisles. They both walked around before Liedtke went back to another aisle and took another item. She went to the self-checkout and bought some items, but left the store with the pens still in her purse. When she was approached by employees, she became uncooperative and police were called. She was arrested and taken to the detention center for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
A man was arrested after trying to steal $50 worth of items from Walmart Nov. 25. Officer Michael Gray was called to the store and given a description of the suspect. Employees said the man concealed items in his coat and was still in the store. The officer parked near the front doors and waited outside. He said the suspect sat on a bench inside the doors, and when he walked out, Gray escorted him back inside. Daniel Mullican had an HDMI converter and a phone charger in his coat. He was booked for petit larceny.
On Nov. 25, Michael Limpy was arrested after officers saw him walking in the middle of the road near Taco Bell. Leatherwood was on patrol on South Muskogee when he saw the man in the road. Limpy had a half-empty bottle of alcohol in his waistband and was unsteady. He was taken to city jail for booking.
