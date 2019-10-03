A Tahlequah man was arrested twice in two days for being drunk in public.
On Oct. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Cherokee Inn on a report of an intoxicated man who needed to be removed from one of the rooms. The caller said Michael Limpy had already left and they didn't want him there. Bacon saw the man in the parking lot and told him police was called because of an incident and that he was drinking. Limpy admitted he drank and he had a bottle of vodka in his pocket. He was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication. The next day, Officer Matthew Frits was dispatched to the same area on a similar complaint. Family members of Limpy said he was extremely intoxicated and he had left the motel. Frits found him near Family Dentistry and asked if he had been drinking. Limpy mumbled his words and the officer couldn't understand him. He was arrested again and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Harvey Clayton was arrested for public intoxication after he was found sitting in the grass at Armstrong Bank. On Oct. 1, Officer Bacon was dispatched on a report of a man lying in the road. When he arrived, he found Clayton in the grass and could smell alcohol. The man admitted to drinking and showed the officer a bottle of vodka. When Bacon had the man stand, he was too intoxicated and fell to the ground. Clayton was transported to city jail, where he was booked.
Office Brian Jordan was on patrol Oct. 1 when he saw an SUV with an expired license plate. He pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver, Jordan Fourkiller, for his license. The driver said he didn't have one and the officer asked dispatch to verify that information. They said the man had a setup number that showed revoked or suspended. Fourkiller was arrested for driving under suspension and taxes due state.
On Oct. 1, Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifter. Asset Protection Associate Stephen McDaniel said a man removed tags off a backpack and then concealed socks, a drill, and other items in the bag. The man was stopped before he could leave the store and escorted to an office. Smith said the suspect said he was sorry and he was written a citation.
Archie Wright reported that someone broke a glass window on the building of Herman's Boot Shop Oct. 2. There was also graffiti on the window.
