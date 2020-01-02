A local man purportedly assaulted medical staff and had to be sedated while they worked on him.
On Dec 27, Police Officer Kyle Reed was notified by dispatch about a man who was bleeding from his wrists and walking near traffic. Reed found the man, who had a large cut on his forearm, on South Muskogee Avenue. The man said he cut his arm on a bottle before officers stopped him. The man was being transported to W.W. Hastings Hospital for treatment when he became irate and paranoid. He was arrested for public intoxication and Reed rode with EMS to the hospital. The man started fighting with EMS staff and officers at the hospital. He was restrained and given Ativan, haloperidol, and Benadryl to help calm him down. Reed filed for a warrant for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on an EMT.
On Dec. 18, Officer Matthew Frits was dispatched to EZ Mart on Downing in regard to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch. Dispatch said the driver appeared intoxicated and was trying to leave. Dispatch advised a passenger fled on foot. Frits noticed John Albarano near the vehicle. He told Frits he was the driver. The officer could smell alcohol and asked if Albarano would agree to a sobriety test. But Albarano refused to follow instructions and kept swaying. He was taken to the detention center and booked for driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Jack Proctor was arrested after he punched through a glass door and was held down until police arrived Dec. 27. Officer Justin Leatherwood was called to the disturbance at 908 Cecilia Ave., where he saw a man and a woman holding Proctor down. The man was unsteady on his feet, but complied with the officer. The caller said Proctor caused a disturbance and she told him to leave. She said she locked the glass storm door and he tried to get back into the residence. Proctor allegedly head-butted the door, then punched through it and tried to hit the woman, but missed. He was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication and first-degree burglary.
On Dec. 28, Officer Leatherwood was on patrol near Maple Avenue where he noticed a truck stopped in the road. As he approached, the driver took off and violated several traffic laws, including failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to signal. When the driver, Robert McGee, finally came to a stop, the passenger fled on foot. Leatherwood remained with the vehicle, drew his weapon and ordered McGee to get on the ground. He said the passenger told him he had warrants and to unlock the door so he could run. Leatherwood was searching the driver when he said, "It's in my socks." The officer found two bags of methamphetamine and McGee was taken to the detention center.
Officer Cory Keele was on Shawnee Street when he noticed a man walk out of the back of an apartment Dec. 29. Frankie Pritchett said he had two needles because he was diabetic. The officer pulled the needles out of Pritchett's pocket and found a bag with two partially smoked marijuana cigarettes. Pritchett was booked for a warrant, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.