A woman had to be treated for an injury she suffered after officers took her to the ground.
On Jan. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a burglary in progress in the area of 923 Callie Ave. Dispatch said a man and a woman were breaking into several vehicles. Smith saw Jennifer Taylor run across the road, carrying a large garbage bag. He told the woman to stop but she continued to run to a house, where she threw the bag inside. Taylor said she was looking for her cell phone but was behaving erratically. Smith told her to turn around and tried to put her in handcuffs, but she kept pulling away and struggled with Smith. He then took Taylor to the ground and Officer Kyle Reed helped get her handcuffed. By this time, a man walked out of the house with his hand in his jacket pocket and Reed detained him. Taylor said she was looking for her phone, and since it was cold, she was taking items inside to look through the bags. She and the man told Smith he could look through the garbage bags. There were several letters addressed to another couple. Smith called for EMS to check out Taylor because she had a cut on her nose from hitting the ground. She was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
On Jan. 7, Detective Bryan Swim responded to Jimmy's Egg on a report of two people who were possibly engaged in drug activity. By the time he arrived, the woman went into Jimmy's Egg and the man took off running toward Walmart. Smith went to the restaurant and found Elizabeth Emberton sitting at the counter. Employees said she was the one involved in the drug activity. The woman didn't have any identification, but gave Swim permission to search her purse. Swim said Emberton was unable to sit still, was shaky, and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. He asked her if there was anything illegal in her coat and she said there was marijuana. Swim also found a smoking device, along with 2.6 grams of marijuana. Emberton was taken to the detention center for an outstanding warrant.
Officer Jordan was called to Rozell Avenue on a report of a woman who was knocking on doors in an apartment complex Jan. 8. Lydia Grigsby matched the description the caller gave and was carrying two large bags. Jordan said the woman wouldn't stand still and was acting as if she were under the influence. He asked Grigsby when was the last time she took methamphetamine, and she said she did "40 cent at 9 a.m., and a 40 cent at 1 p.m." She was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Dec. 21, Officer Brian Jordan responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and S.H. 82. Jordan could see a Chevy Impala nose-down in the ditch with the driver's side door open. The officer also saw the feet of two people hiding behind the door and ordered them to step out. Alyssa Buhl and Jeriah Budder both admitted to drinking alcohol and were arrested.
