A Bunch man was arrested after he stole $58. 51 worth of food from Buffalo Wild Wings.
On Oct. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to the restaurant on a report of a man who walked out without paying for food. Dispatch said there were two men and the one who didn’t grab the food was talking to management. The man still inside was placed in a patrol unit. He told officers he stayed behind because he didn’t want to do anything wrong, and refused to give the other man's name. Video footage showed the two men at the bar when the server placed a large bag of food on the table. The suspect grabbed the bag and ran out while the other stayed. Officer Matthew Frits was outside speaking with the suspect who fled. Jory Poafpybitty said he took the food because he was hungry and it was all in his backpack. He was taken to the detention center and booked. The other man was released.
The next day, Officer Frits was called to Port City Body Shop on a burglary call. Greg Stone said he noticed a customer’s vehicle and other property were missing. He showed the officer video footage where he noticed the same man, who was released from Buffalo Wild Wings, enter the shop wearing the same clothes from the day before.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatch to Taco Bell on a report of a possible intoxicated driver Oct. 18. Dispatch said the vehicle was in the drive -thru and the driver hit the curb when she pulled out, and was in the parking lot. The officer found the vehicle in the parking lot and asked the driver, Lucy Barnett, for her license. Qualls said it took the woman several times to find the license that was in plain view, and he asked her how much she had to drink. She said she had four vodka and cranberry drinks at Ned’s and came to Taco Bell. Barnett was arrested and taken to the detention center after a field sobriety test.
On Oct. 11, Office Donnell was dispatched to a disturbance at the University Apartments at 1200 N. Tremble Ave. When he arrived, Donnell saw Donald Horney-Coats and a woman arguing in the court yard. He said the man was belligerent, argumentative, and couldn’t stand still. Both people were told to leave, but Horney-Coates walked down North Street and would not leave the area. Donnell met up with him and arrested him for public intoxication. When the officer took off the man's backpack, he said there was a bag of marijuana in it. He was taken to city jail and booked.
Officer Gabriel Yount responded to a call at 613 Pamela St. for a welfare check Oct. 18. The caller said Amber Manes was outside and appeared to be passed out. As officers were approaching the woman, she lifted her head and became upset. She said she was outside because she did not have her keys and was locked out of her apartment. They noticed she appeared to be intoxicated and told her to recite the alphabet. Manes asked if she could sing it but she was told to just recite it, and she couldn’t. She was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Chelsea Davis was arrested after she trespassed in Walmart on Oct. 18. Officer Cobb was called to the store, where Asset Protection Associate Misty Dick said Davis took off running toward Burger King. Dispatch notified the officer that the suspect was inside Burger King, where they arrested her. Dispatch also confirmed that Davis had an outstanding municipal warrant. She was taken to city jail and booked.
