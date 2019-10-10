A Locust Grove man was arrested in Tahlequah after he was found hallucinating in the middle of traffic.
On Sept. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was in the area of Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass on a report of a man standing in the road and trying to stop traffic. The officer said Chad Reasons was very agitated and screamed that he didn't want his children to see him like that. Donnell asked the man if he did any drugs that day, and he admitted he smoked marijuana. Reasons told the officer to do what he needed to do, and put his hands behind his back. He kept saying his kids were there and he didn't want them to see him like that. Donnell said the man was hallucinating and he kept thinking his kids were in his patrol car. The suspect was taken to city jail, where he was booked.
On Oct. 8, Officer Brian Jordan was called to 110 E. Morgan St., where he found Nathan Jenkins crying. Jenkins said he was pushed down the stairs by another man at an apartment. The officer checked Jenkins for injuries but couldn't find any. The man from the apartment, Tyler Mincher, asked to speak to police and said that two female friends knocked on his door and ran into the apartment. They told him someone was following them. He said Jenkins was at the top of the stairs and had to be stopped when he tried to walk into the apartment. The women said they were scared. Mincher said he opened the door and Jenkins was at the bottom of the stairs. He walked toward him and said he was going to call the police. Jordan arrested Jenkins for public intoxication.
Tammy Sanders was arrested after officers found her in a condemned building. On Oct. 7, Lt. Dexter Scott was called to Ross Avenue and Water Street on a report of a suspicious woman looking into cars. When Scott arrived, he noticed the back door was open and walked inside. Sanders was told to come out with her hands up. She complied and was handcuffed. She said she was homeless and had no other place to stay. The building was marked by the city as in the process of being condemned. Sanders was taken to city jail and booked for trespassing.
Sgt. Jason Girdner responded to a call of an intoxicated man at the town square Oct. 9. He met with Northeastern Health System personnel and Allen James. Girdner said James was clearly drunk and had an open bottle of vodka near his feet. He was arrested and taken to city jail, where he was booked.
On Oct. 4, Richard Rush contacted police after he found drugs in the middle of the road. He said he found a syringe, along with a bag of pills, and he wanted to turn those over to police because he didn't want them near his children.
