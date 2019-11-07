On Nov. 5, Officer Matthew Frits was on patrol when dispatchers notified him of a hit-and-run on West Berry Street.
Dispatch said the male driver hit a mailbox and fled on foot. The officer was on North Vinita Avenue when he noticed Aaron Wolfe walking south. He asked the man if he had seen any anyone fleeing on foot from the area of Berry Street. The man said he had been at a creek near Bumble Bee Trailer Park, and he was walking home. During this time, Frits could smell alcohol coming from Wolfe and said he was unsteady on his feet. Wolfe said he drank some tequila earlier. Frits transported the suspect to West Berry Street, where Officer Robbie Bacon was investigating the incident. It was determined that Wolfe was no longer a suspect for the hit-and-run. However, due to his being drunk, he was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Glen Rice reported his Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit in the parking lot in front of Rib Crib on Nov. 2. He said the handlebars were bent, the foot board was scratched, and his saddlebag had paint scratched off of it. A few days later, Officer Frits asked Rib Crib if it had video surveillance of the parking lot. They said there were no cameras in the parking lot view.
On Nov. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter in the Asset Protection office. Stephen McDaniel said he was watching security footage when he saw a woman put pens and a book in her purse. He said the woman then walked out of the store and was stopped by APA Misty Dick. The woman took $37.15 worth of items and was issued a citation for petit larceny.
