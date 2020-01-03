A man was arrested after he tried to steal a vibrator and a bottle of lubricant at Walmart.
On Dec. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was dispatched to the store and met with Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel. He said Michael Carpenter selected several items, and concealed a vibrator and a bottle of lube on his person. The man continued hide items before he went to self-checkout. Carpenter underrang items and failed to scan additional items there were hidden in his shopping cart. He was taken to the detention center and booked for petit larceny.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol near Fourth Street and Basin Avenue where he saw a man walking in the road. He asked Gregory Hytche where he was going and he said he was meeting a friend. When Cobb asked the man for his ID, he said he had a warrant out of Wagoner County. Cobb confirmed the information and arrested Hytche. While the officer didn't find anything illegal, he could tell Hytche had something in one of his pockets. Due to the man's wearing multiple layers of clothing, Cobb was unable to get the item. Once at the jail, detention officers found a used syringe and marijuana on Hytche. He was booked for the warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
On Dec. 29, Officer Michael Gray was called to conduct a welfare check at Casey's General Store on Downing Street. Vernon Tsosie was in the driver's seat and appeared to be asleep. Gray said he had to knock on the window several times to get the man to wake up. Tsosie reeked of alcohol and said drank an hour earlier. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested and booked for actual physical control.
Benjamin Flores was arrested Dec. 26 after officers were called to the area of Sunrise Donuts on a report of an intoxicated man. The man said he had one beer an hour prior and dispatch informed officers he had a warrant. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication and the warrant.
On Dec. 30, Sgt. Shawn Presley was called to Domino's to investigate a disturbance after the caller said a man was yelling at people.
The officer found Benjamin Adair and arrested him for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.