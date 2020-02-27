An area man who suspected people were trying to kill him admitted to binge drug use.
On Feb. 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to an area near Subway on Griffin Avenue. The caller was in the parking lot and said Jordan Hart was under the influence of narcotics. The man said Hart had been awake for about four days and was hallucinating the day before, claiming people were trying to kill him. Hart admitted he had been using methamphetamine everyday for the past three days and hadnâ€™t slept in at least three days. He told the officer he had smoked meth about two hours before the call. Hart was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Officer Bronson McNiel was called to Stage on a report of a shoplifter still inside the store. On Feb. 24, employees pointed the officer to one of the dressing rooms that Brent Dry was in. McNiel knocked on the door, and Dry told him he would be outside in a moment. Officers had to wait several minutes before the man opened the door. He had items of clothing he was carrying and put them on a shelf before he asked to go outside. An employee said an examination of the clothes Dry put on the shelf revealed they were missing the ink buttons. McNiel said there were two ink buttons, along with a bag of underwear, in Dryâ€™s dressing room. When officers told Dry he was going to be arrested, he asked if they could write him a ticket. Instead, he was taken to jail and booked.
On Feb. 19, Officer Brian Jordan was on patrol near Walmart when he noticed a woman fleeing from the store. He said several store employees were chasing Brittany Childs, as she got into a car to drive away. The officer had the vehicle stopped in the parking lot and asked Childs what was going on. She said she thought she had warrants and got scared when employees approached her. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said the woman stole two shirts and tried to take a comforter set, but dropped it when she ran. Jordan found the shirts in the backseat of the car, and Childs admitted to taking them. She was taken to jail and booked without incident.
Anna Glasper was arrested after she was caught stealing $151 worth of items at Walmart on Feb. 19. Employees said the woman failed to scan several items, and would scan other items with different tags. She was escorted to the APA office, where the items were recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.