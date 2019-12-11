A Tahlequah man was arrested after he allegedly violated a protective order three times.
On Dec. 10, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to 607 Pamela St., where he met with Dylan Yanez. When the officer asked him what he was doing, Yanez said he was talking to his girlfriend. Officer Donnell told Yanez he needed to talk to her at decent time instead of 3 a.m. Yanez was detained until officers figured out what was going on. The man reeked of alcohol and said he drank a beer earlier. The girlfriend told officers Yanez knew he wasn’t supposed to be there, and he had awakened her. Donnell took off the handcuffs and told the man to leave. The woman said she filed a protective order against Yanez Dec. 3, and he had already violated it twice. Officer Michael Cates then went to look for Yanez and arrested him. Officers found a bag of marijuana on Yanez when they searched him and he was taken to the detention center. There, officers searched him and his backpack, and they found two smoking pipes. While Yanez was being booked, he said he was going to continue to contact his girlfriend because he loved her and he was "not going to let her go.” She told officers she was scared of the man because he had already violated the protective order, and he wouldn’t stop coming to her apartment.
Ronald Rigney was arrested after he purportedly sent alarming text messages to loved ones Dec. 9. Officer William J. Robertson responded to a call of a suicidal man on 702 E. Shawnee St. Rigney and a woman were arguing as officers arrived, and the two were separated. The woman said Rigney made suicidal comments through text messages. Officer Robertson said the man kept throwing his hands up, so he told him to put his hands on his head to allow a search for weapons. Rigney immediately put his hands on his pockets, then put his hands up when the officer gave the command a second time. Officer Robertson detained him and patted him down when he could smell alcohol. Rigney said his wife was trying to leave, and he made a comment to try to get her to come back. The officer asked him if he wanted to hurt himself and he said he didn’t. He said he didn’t want to hurt anyone, but he wanted his wife to come home. The woman told officers Rigney sent the messages after she left, and he had never done anything before now. A man at the house said Rigney drank two eight-packs of tall-boy beers. Officer Steven Smith asked the man if he wanted to go to the hospital and he said he didn’t. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Cone’s Quick Stop for a trespassing incident Dec. 10. Employees said a man came into the store and they told him he was no longer allowed. He had been informed by other employees that he was banned, and when he argued, they called police. They said he punched a window as he left. One employee filled out a statement and signed a city complaint.
Lt. Steve Arnall issued a woman a ticket after she was accused of shoplifting at Walmart Dec. 10. Asset Protection employees said the woman was stopped after she tried to walk out with a pair of sunglasses. Police were called since the suspect didn’t have identification. Lt. Arnall searched the woman’s backpack and found her ID.
