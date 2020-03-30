A man was arrested twice in two days for destruction of property and domestic assault and battery.
On March 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed responded to Jackson Hewitt on a report of a man who broke a car window. The victim said Theophilus Mollie Jr. jumped on the hood of her car and kicked in the windshield. An employee said she was doing a tax return for the victim when Mollie came into the office, and threw a chair across the lobby. Mollie was arrested and taken to jail for destruction of private property. On March 28, Office Robert Jones responded to an apartment on Allen Road for a domestic violence incident. The same victim from two days earlier had a large scrape on her cheek and was bleeding. She said Mollie showed up and said he didnâ€™t have a place to stay. The victim said she went to lie down when Mollie punched her in the head and face. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and Mollie broke her TV and cell phone. The victim ran next door to call 911. Sgt. Bryan Qualls found Mollie walking at the intersection of Downing Street and Water Street. Jones went to that location and arrested Mollie for domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property and possession of paraphernalia.
On March 28, Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Keetoowah Street on a report of a possible dead body. As the officer approached the location, he noticed a man was stumbling as he walked. Someone outside said the man they thought was dead was now walking and pointed to the man Keele saw. Anthony Beck had a strong odor of alcohol on him and said he was coming from a friendâ€™s house. Beck was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Sgt. Jason Girdner responded to Save A Lot in regard to a man who stole a pack of energy drinks on March 25. The caller said they followed the man as he walked on Shawnee Street. Girdner drove the area for several minutes, but was unable to locate the suspect. He went back to the store and took a photo of the man seen on video surveillance, and sent that out to the officers on duty. A short time later, Officer Chris Smith said he located the man near the old Hollywood Video store. The suspect said he stole the drinks because he was thirsty and he was homeless. He was issued a citation for shoplifting and the drinks were not recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.