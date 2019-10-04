A Tahlequah man was arrested after he mixed pills with alcohol and got behind the wheel.
On Sept. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates saw a vehicle turn onto Rolling Hills without the use of a signal. He pulled over the driver, who seemed nervous and smelled of alcohol. The man said he didn't have his license but gave the name Jullina Soliz, and when he gave his date of birth, he hesitated. The officer couldn't find information on the driver but spotted a Sonny Solis in the system. Cates found the Facebook of Solis and the profile picture was that of the driver. He admitted his name was Sonny and said he lied because he was thinking of his brother. He told the officer he had two beers. During a breath test, Solis kept sucking on the straw of the machine instead of blowing into it. He was transported to the detention center and booked for DUI, obstruction, and driving with a suspended driver's license. During a search of the vehicle, Cates found a bottle of hydrocodone and asked Solis if he took some with any alcohol, and Solis said he took some earlier. The pills were prescribed to him.
Shane Wilson was arrested after officers found him passed out in Walmart parking lot. On Oct. 3, Lt. Dexter Scott and Officer Michael Cates were called to the store on an attempted shoplifting. They were told the subject, Cody Hawkins, dropped the stolen items and was walking out of the store. Cates went to meet the man while Scott searched the parking lot for a getaway driver. He found Wilson, who was passed out in a truck, and asked Hawkins if he was with him. He said the man just drove him to the store and didn't have anything to do with what happened. Scott saw a gum wrapper in the center console of the truck, and it contained methamphetamine. He knocked on the window and Wilson raised his head and said he was waiting on his nephew, Cody Taylor. Wilson was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol unit while Sgt. Bryan Qualls helped search the truck. They ended up finding digital scales, drugs, a cut straw, and two smoking devices. Hawkins told officers he stole wires from electronics but got scared and left the bag inside. Store employees advised he had been banned. He admitted he had marijuana and a syringe on him and was arrested. Wilson was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Hawkins was booked for trespassing after being forbidden and issued a citation for the marijuana.
On Oct. 2, Officer Matthew Frits responded to the area of Family Dollar on South Muskogee Avenue in reference to a drunk driver. Dispatch said the suspect was in a white Toyota truck. The officer saw the truck and followed the it onto the street. The truck changed lanes without signalling. Frits pulled the truck over and the driver, Charles Bentley, and passenger, Paulene Williams, both got out. Other officers arrived and asked the driver how much he had to drink. He said "quite a bit," then later said "one shot." During a field sobriety test, Bentley kept saying he wouldn't pass. When Frits tried to handcuff Bentley, he jerked away and other officers had to hold him. Williams was also arrested and both were taken to the detention center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.