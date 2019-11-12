A Tahlequah man was arrested after he caused a disturbance at Southside Drive-In.
On Nov. 11, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to the restaurant on a report of an irate customer. When he arrived, he saw Jacob Parsley standing at the counter and refusing to leave. The man was rambling about satanic messages, and employees said he was raising his voice at customers. Vick asked the man how much he had to drink, and he said he had a couple of beers and some whiskey. He was arrested for public intoxication and some warrants.
On Nov. 9, Trenton Grass was arrested for public drunk after officers were called to One Moore Time Consignment store for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch notified Officer Robbie Bacon that Grass was inside the store, wearing a jacket he didn't come in with. The officer noticed the suspect reeked of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. The store owner didn't want to press charges if Grass returned the merchandise, which he did. Bacon transported Grass to city jail for booking.
Savannah Ford reported someone cut the valve stem on one of her tires. On Nov. 9, Ford's wife noticed one of the tires was flat on their vehicle, and when she tried to air it up, she noticed the stem was cut. Officer Cory Keele said it looked like it had been cut off with a pair of side cutters or a similar tool. Ford said she suspected a person against whom she has a restraining order is responsible.
Officer Robert Jones was called to Walmart on a report of a woman who shoplifted Nov. 5. Asset Protection Associate Stephen McDaniel said Lana Anderson took two pairs of panties and a stainless steel cup. She concealed the items in her purse and failed to pay. Walmart signed a city complaint and Anderson was taken to the detention center for having a warrant.
Officer Kyle Reed responded Nov. 8 to 1304 S. Maple Ave. on a report of a possible domestic involving a shotgun. He met with Billy Webb Jr., who was intoxicated and playing music loudly. One of the renters of the home said Webb had been yelling and was irate. He also said Webb was trying to fight him. Webb was arrested and taken to city jail for booking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.