A drunken Tahlequah man was arrested after getting aggressive with officers.
On Oct. 19, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was called to EZ Mart on Second Street and Muskogee Avenue to investigate a possible fight between two men. Edward Sawney was intoxicated and became belligerent toward the officer. The other man was cooperative and was released while Sawney was arrested and taken to city jail.
Officer Kyle Reed responded to Walmart on a report of a woman who shoplifted. Asset Protection employee Chad Dandridge said he saw the woman on camera select a winter beanie hat and put it on her head. She then went to the registers, rang up other items, but failed to pay for the hat. She was stopped by associates and issued a citation for petit larceny and banned from all Walmart property.
On Oct. 21, Officer J.D. Alberty was called to investigate a suspicious person behind Hatfield Family Eye Care on South Muskogee Avenue. He found Byron Fields asleep on the ground behind the business. The officer said he had to yell the man's name several times to get him to wake up. Fields was drunk and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Reed responded to 606 E. Goingsnake on a report of an animal bite Oct. 18. The dog owner, Karl Kruczek, said the family pet was out in front of the residence when the victim, Virginia Pegues, walked by. The dog began to run toward her and kids grabbed the dog by the collar, but it broke free and bit her on the leg. Pegues went to Northeastern Health System and told officers she didn't want to press charges. Kruczek said the dog hadn't had its shots in two years and was quarantined.
