A Park Hill man was arrested after he gave officers the name of his brother, who ended up having warrants.
Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner stopped a vehicle Dec. 14 for a defective brake light on Bluff Avenue and Downing Street. One passenger said his name was Pablo Elizondo and his date of birth was July 1992. The officer discovered Elizondo had a warrant and arrested him. While Girdner transported the man to jail, he said he lied and that his name was Alejandro Barajas. Girdner asked him why he lied and he said he knew he had a warrant through Muskogee County, so he gave the name of his brother. The officer confirmed the warrant, but Muskogee County was not willing to extradite, and Barajas was booked for obstruction.
On Dec. 14, Officer Robert Jones was called to Oak Hill Inn and Suites on a report of a woman who refused to leave. A maintenance man showed which room Mikki Crawford was in. Jones knocked several times, but there was no answer. He had the maintenance man open the door when he saw an intoxicated Crawford on the bed, and a glass pipe on the nightstand. Cherokee Nation EMS was called. After Crawford was medically cleared, Jones contacted her grandmother via phone, and she gave him Crawford's name. She was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 12, Sgt. Jason Girdner responded to Walmart for a shoplifter who took off in a vehicle. Dispatch said the suspect was in a silver Malibu that turned north on Muskogee Avenue. Girdner saw the Malibu and he and pulled the driver over. Corey Tyler Cook said he was sorry and he gave the stolen items back. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said he watched Cook take a necklace out of its box and conceal it. He then saw the man hide a fitness tracker and steaks on his person. Cook went to check out, but failed to pay for the items. When he was approached, he gave the items back but wouldn't go to the APA office. Instead, he left with his girlfriend and her grandmother. McDaniel said Cook had been stopped four other times for shoplifting at Walmart stores in Wagoner, Tulsa, and Muskogee. Cook was taken to the detention center and booked for a warrant, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and criminal trespassing.
Officer Jones responded to Pleasant View Apartments Dec. 9 on a report of two people who were smoking marijuana in a vehicle. The man was smoking a joint and the woman was rolling a joint on a tray in her lap. When Jones knocked on the window, the woman tried to hide what she was doing. He had both individuals step out so he could search the vehicle, where he found an unopened package of marijuana that was purchased from a dispensary, and a grinder. The woman said she purchased it despite not having a license. She was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man had his medical marijuana license and was released.
Officer Brian Jordan was called to Redmen Studios Dec. 8 on a report of a man assaulted by his ex-girlfriend. The man said his "baby mama" showed up to Ned's with her landlord, and they caused a scene. He said his ex came to his apartment, and as he tried to get her to leave, she punched him in the face several times. The man said he wanted to fill out a report and press charges, but he changed his mind. Jordan asked the man for the woman's full name, but he wouldn't say it. The officer said he would fill out an information report and for the man to call if he changed his mind.
Mohammed Aldossory said he was at a party Dec. 7, when he was punched in the face. He said he was walking through a crowd and bumped into another man, who got mad and punched him. He said he was unconscious for 20 minutes. Aldossory didn't know the man, and officers said it would be impossible to make an arrest without details. Aldossory wanted to make a report in case there were other incidents.
