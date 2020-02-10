A local man was arrested after he appeared to be hallucinating at a convenience store and ran from police.
On Feb. 8, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Casey's General Store in regard to a man who seemed to be hallucinating. Jessie Smith ran out of the store and through the parking lot, yelling "Help me, they're after me!" The man continued to run onto Downing Street and then back into the parking lot of the store. Gray got close enough to chase Smith on foot, and caught him before he ran back on Downing Street. The officer and Smith were on the ground, and the suspect tried fighting off Gray and grabbed for his vest and gun belt. Gray struck Smith to gain compliance and shot him with a Taser three times, with no effect. Additional officers arrived, and they handcuffed Smith and put him in the patrol unit. Gray said Smith reeked of mouthwash and continued to ask for help. At the detention center, the man resisted and was placed into a restraint chair. He was booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Jody Hills was arrested after he told officers to come get him on Feb. 8. Officers Justin Leatherwood, Michael Gray and Sgt. Bryan Qualls were called to a disturbance on Pamela Street, where they met with three people who were intoxicated. The three were arguing with two juveniles in the residence, and were able to resolve the situation while officers were there. A woman said she was going to leave the house, and the two others were told to keep the noise down and stay inside. While outside, the woman talked with officers and finally left. Hills came outside the on the balcony, claiming the woman was yelling outside his window, and officers needed to take care of it or he'd call someone else. Leatherwood said they knew this was false, since they were just talking with the woman. They told Hills to come downstairs, but he refused, told officers to come get him, and ran into his apartment. Leatherwood quickly caught the man and arrested him for public intoxication.
On Feb. 8, Officer Kyle Reed was called to Casey's General Store for a physical domestic. Gweneth Russell said she was drinking at the river and came back into town. She and her boyfriend were arguing in a car, and when she stepped outside, she allegedly became aggressive toward officers. As they tried to arrest her, she pulled away and resisted. While at the detention center, Russell continued to be belligerent and was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
