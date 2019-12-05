A man who appeared be under the influence of a depressant was arrested after he was found staggering along the road.
On Dec. 2, Officer Michael Cates was on patrol near South Street when he noticed a man walking in the road, unsteady on his feet. The man said Officer Cates had no reason to talk to him because he did nothing wrong. The officer explained it was a citable offense to not walk in the right direction on a roadway. Luis Sigala argued that Cates could not write him a ticket and wouldn't provide his last name. The officer grabbed his wrist to arrest him and he pulled away to flee. Officer Cates was able to take Sigala to the ground and arrested him. He said Sigala was lethargic, confused, short-tempered, and his eyes were dilated. The suspect was taken to the detention center and booked for obstruction, resisting, public intoxication, and walking improperly on a roadway.
Jess Conway was arrested after he tried to steal items from Walmart during Black Friday. On Nov. 24, Officer Robert Jones was assisting the store with the big shopping day when Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel saw Conway put jewelry in his pocket. The subject allegedly put his items in a wallet he had taken, and changed out of his shoes into a pair of boots he selected. Officer Jones said Conway tried to walk out of the store but was stopped. He was taken to city jail and booked.
Nathaniel Foster was arrested after officers found him locked in a gas station bathroom for 45 minutes. On Dec. 3, Cones Quick Stop employees told Officer Steven Smith that the man was still in the restroom when he arrived. Foster was sitting on the toilet with his head down and wouldn't acknowledge the officer. Foster was unsteady on his feet and didn't know where he was or what date it was. He was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Officer Smith was assigned to find two men who were intoxicated Dec. 3. Dispatch said they were walking on College Avenue and the officer saw them in the parking lot across from the 911 center. Luis Bravo Irirte and Martin Reyes were unsteady on their feet and had bloodshot eyes. Irirte said it was someone else, and told Smith to stop being "racist" and go find someone who was breaking the law. Both men were arrested and taken to city jail.
On Dec. 1, Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Tractor Supply for a shoplifting incident. Employee Tessa Adams said a man came in and asked where the women's boots were located. She said he asked if those were the only boots in stock and grabbed a pair, then continued to shop. She went to her register and asked the man if he was ready to check out. He then took off running out of the door with the $59 pair of boots. Officer Bacon was able to identify the man from a photo.
