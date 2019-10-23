A Tahlequah man was arrested after he was seen stumbling through traffic.
On Oct. 19, Tahlequah Police Office Robert Jones responded to a call of an intoxicated man on Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue. When he arrived, he saw Waylin Boswell almost stumble into traffic and met with him on Park Hill Road. The officer asked if Boswell had been drinking, and he said he hadn’t. However, Boswell was unsteady on his feet and started to become belligerent. He was arrested and taken to city jail for booking.
Corey Christie was arrested after he tried to shoplift while intoxicated on Oct. 22. Officer Robbie Bacon met with Walmart employees, who said the man tried to take beer, a gallon of water, and mouthwash. When Asset Protection Associates stopped him, they asked for his name and he said it was Wayne Locust. Bacon said Christie was drunk at the time of the incident. He was taken to the detention center for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication.
Officer Bacon was dispatched to Dollar General for a shoplifting incident Oct. 21. Dispatch gave a description of the man, who used a pair of scissors to steal an item, and said he had left the store. Bacon found the man with the scissors in his pocket. Employees said they didn’t want to press charges, but they did want the man to be told not to return. The officer explained this to him, and he was released. Store Manager Raven Hulse said the suspect came in and tried to cut open a package. She said he was kicked out of the store a few months ago.
On Oct. 22, Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a shoplifting case at Walmart. Asset Protection associates said a woman under-rang several items at the self-checkout register and left without paying. The woman was cooperative and didn’t have prior offenses for shoplifting. She was written a citation and released.
Detective Bryan Swim was called to McDonald’s after an employee found drug paraphernalia Oct. 20. Eli Carey said he found a McDonald’s sack that contained the items behind a dumpster in an enclosed trash area. The items included three used syringes and a spoon with residue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.