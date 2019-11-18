An Arkansas man was arrested after he got angry at a woman for refusing to buy him beer.
On Nov. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to a call at EZ Mart on Choctaw for a welfare check. He noticed a vehicle in the parking lot with a damaged windshield, and when he entered the store, he saw Ethan Hetherington, whom he believed to be intoxicated. The officer asked if he was the one who had damaged the vehicle, and Hetherington said "yes" but then denied it. The owner of the vehicle said Hetherington got mad at her, and broke the windshield when she wouldn't buy him beer. Gray asked the woman if she wanted to press charges and she didn't. She said she was afraid of Hetherington and didn't want him in her car anymore. The man was arrested for public intoxication and taken to city jail for booking. Officer Gray asked the woman again if she wanted to press charges, and she said she just wanted to go home.
Jose Fuentes Jr. was arrested after officers were called to Twin Oaks apartment Nov. 16. Officer Matthew Frits had heard a man was knocking on doors. He found Fuentes sitting on the front porch of one of the units, and he said he was waiting for his girlfriend. The officer patted the man down for safety purposes and ended up arresting him. He said Fuentes was stumbling around and slurred his speech. He was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Officer Cory Keele was called to Betty's Mini Storage for burglaries and fraud Nov.1. He met with Lynn Barnett who said locks to several units had been cut and a door was kicked in. Barnett gave the officer a fake $100 bill and said a tenant used it to close out a bill. He said he took the bill only because he wanted her to leave. Over the course of eight days, Keele tried to get a statement from the original complaints but was unable to. Barnett had not given the officer a statement regarding the fake bill.
