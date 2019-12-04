A Tahlequah man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a McDonald's manager and a police officer.
On Nov. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to the area of Reasor's and McDonald's for a disturbance. He saw Nicholas Ballard being blocked by several people from entering the restaurant. He said Ballard was screaming at people, and when McNiel told him to put his hands behind his back, he complied. As McNiel was walking the man to his patrol unit, Ballard pulled away and resisted. McNiel managed to get the man in the backseat, but Ballard kicked him in the chest and tried to get out. McNiel pulled his Taser and tried to stunned the man, with no effect. A witness came in to assist and Ballard was pepper sprayed. McDonald's Manager Javier Oropeza said he and others were trying to get Ballard out of the restaurant when he became belligerent. He said Ballard punched him during the confrontation. The suspect was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and simple assault.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on Ward Street when he noticed a man walking around cars Nov. 28. The man ducked behind cars when he saw the officer. Lt. Scott said the man was wearing the same clothes as a person who ran from officers the night before, in the same location. Jimmy Sequichie took off running several times when Lt. Scott tried looking for him. He found the suspect hiding behind a stairway, and he was eventually arrested after a brief struggle. During a search of the suspect, Lt. Scott found marijuana and THC gummies. Sequichie was taken to the detention center and booked for resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and outstanding warrants. He was also wanted by the Department of Corrections.
Officer Robert Jones responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting Nov. 25. Asset Protection employee David Callison saw Dane Whitehorn take a shirt and enter BancFirst. The man left the bank and left the store, after which he was confronted. He threw the shirt and fled on foot, but was arrested at McDonald's. Two city complaints were signed against Whitehorn and he was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing.
