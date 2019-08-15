A Tahlequah man was arrested after officers deemed him to be under the influence.
On Aug. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Casey’s General store on South Muskogee Avenue to a report of a man with a knife. He met with a man that fit the description and could tell he was on some type of drug. Leatherwood said Chris Brown was not making any sense, speaking very rapidly and acting odd. Information came back on the subject that he had a warrant out of Adair County and he was arrested. While Brown was booked at the detention center, officers found a small bag of methamphetamine on him.
On Aug. 8, Linda Myrick told Officer William J. Robertson that her landlord was harassing her. She said he drives in and out of the driveway, peeps in on her and comes into the residence when she isn’t there to work on things. She said he also climbs ladders around the house. Williams was told the landlord was at the house and he tried to locate him, but he was unable to do so.
Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol near South Bluff Avenue and First Street where he noticed a man who appeared to be drunk. While speaking to Rocky Chippewa, he could smell alcohol on his breath and arrested him for public intoxication.
