A Welling man was arrested after officers determined he was driving under the influence.
On Oct. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue, following a Jeep, when the driver stopped in the middle of the intersection for a red light. Donnel pulled Jason Stevens after he changed lanes without signaling. He asked the driver why he had stopped and he said he was distracted while eating a piece of pizza. The officer asked Stevens if he had anything to drink and he said he had a couple. The man blew a breath sample of .17. Donnell arrested Stevens for suspension of driving under the influence. He was taken to the detention center and booked for DUI, intersection violation, failing to signal, and defective equipment.
On Oct. 27, Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Casey's General Store after a man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Employee Sergio Contreras said a man came in and asked him to break a $100 bill. He noticed the bill was fake and told the customer he should leave to save him some trouble. The suspect denied it was fake and gave it to Contreras, anyway. The customer asked to take a photo of the bill and the employee said no, kept the bill, and called police. The man left and employees got his tag number. Officers went to the residence where the registered owner of the vehicle lived and made contact with Andrew Glenn. He told officers he asked the employees to test the bill to make sure it wasn't fake. Contreras said that wasn't true, and Glenn was adamant that the bill wasn't fake. Leatherwood called officers and told them to arrest Glenn. He was booked for uttering a forged instrument.
Officer Matthew Frits was called to a residence for a possible domestic Oct. 25. He saw Michael Jones get out of a vehicle parked at the house and start to walk away. Frits told the man to stop. Jones was unsteady on his feet and kept mumbling his words. Frits handcuffed the man and put him in the back of his patrol unit. A woman said Jones had been drinking and began yelling at her while they were in the vehicle. Jones was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Officer Leatherwood was called to Walmart on a report of three women who shoplifted Oct. 18. Asset Protection Officer Misty Dick said she watched the group walk through the makeup area and conceal items in a purse. The three walked past the registers with the $90 worth of items. They were all issued citations for shoplifting and released.
