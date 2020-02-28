A man was arrested for driving drunk because his sober passenger didn’t know how to drive a stick shift.
On Feb. 26, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Morgan Street when he noticed a truck failed to stop at a red light before turning onto Muskogee Avenue. Scott pulled the truck over and asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. There was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Hunter Ragland admitted to drinking. The officer had the driver step out of the truck and performed a field sobriety test. After Scott determined the driver was too impaired to drive, he arrested Ragland on suspicion of DUI. The passenger showed no signs of being impaired but said he couldn’t drive a stick shift, and his driver’s license was suspended.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to 170 McSpadden Circle Feb. 27 on a report of a disturbance. The caller said a man was outside, yelling. Officer Justin Leatherwood arrived first and saw David Deerinwater outside. When the man saw Leatherwood, he turned around and walked back to the house. When the officer told him to come talk, Deerinwater hurried inside and shut the door. The man told Qualls he was talking on the phone when he was outside. Qualls told him that was the second call officers had received on him. While the two were talking, Qualls could smell an odor of alcohol. Deerinwater said he drank half a pint of "100 proof," and he was taken to jail for public intoxication.
Lt. Scott had a vehicle pulled over on Downing Street Feb. 24 when another vehicle failed to pull over for the emergency vehicle. The officer flagged the driver, Bradley Locust, who said he didn’t have his driver’s license or proof of insurance, but his wife had those on her phone. He gave the officer the name and birthdate of William Locust. Scott said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Locust admitted to drinking, but was adamant that he had one beer and was OK to drive. Scott ran the vehicle tag, which it showed insurance wasn’t valid and the vehicle registered to Bradley, not William. The officer ran the right name and information and confirmed the driver had outstanding warrants. Locust was arrested and booked for driving under the influence, driving without valid driver’s license, no insurance, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, and the warrants.
On Feb. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a woman who shoplifted. Pamela Schultz was detained in the Asset Protection office, and she told officers she stole the items for attention. She said she was sexually assaulted and no one would listen to her. AP Manager Misty Dick said she watched the woman select $90 worth of items throughout the store, and then left without paying. Schultz was arrested for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and was escorted to the officer’s patrol unit. Schultz began to pull away from Scott and screamed. Officer Michael Gray had to step in and assist Scott with getting the woman into the vehicle. She was taken to the detention center and booked.
On Feb. 24, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Bryant Road for a vehicle that crashed into a bridge. The driver, Jana Green, walked away from the crash, but was picked up by Cherokee County deputies. Donnell asked Green if she was OK or if she was injured, and she said she was fine. Green said she drank a few beers earlier in the night, but Donnell said she was very intoxicated and he had to make sure she didn't fall down. Green was taken to the detention center and booked for aggravated DUI.
