A man was arrested July 22 after he threatened a man and woman.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was called to 504 W. Keetoowah St. on a report of a trespasser. Michael Mose said Jimmy Briggs Jr. would not leave his property and was making threats toward him and his girlfriend, Amanda Goins. She said Briggs threatened her with violence and yelled at her. The couple told Presley they wanted to press charges.
On July 23, Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to 312 N. Water Ave. on a report of a man on the back patio of a marijuana dispensary. Officers believed Johnie Ray Hoffman was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, but he said he just used the drug two days prior. He was arrested for public intoxication and vagrancy.
Jason Jernigan was arrested for public intoxication after police reportedly found him under the influence in Caseyâ€™s General Store. On July 20, Officer Michael Gray was called to the store in regard to a man lying in the grass. Gray couldnâ€™t find anyone in the grass, so he entered the store. There he saw a man who was having trouble keeping his balance and slurring his words. Jernigan said he was just released from the hospital and was waiting for a ride. He admitted to taking some medication, and was transported to city jail.
